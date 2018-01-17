Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Oilseeds: Bold (in Rs per 100 Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Oilseeds: Bold (in Rs per 100 kgs) Groundnut Kernel 4650 Groundnut Bold 60/70 5000 Javas 60/70: 6750 Javas 70/80: 6450 Javas 80/90: 6150 Kardi 4100 Sesame (Whitish) 98/2/1: 8300 Sesame 95/5/1: 8100 Sesameseed crushing 48/2/4 6500 Sunflowerseed 3300 Nigerseed 5200 and Castorseed Bombay 4105.

Oils & Seeds: (In Rs. Per 10 kgs) Groundnutoil 930 Kardi Expeller 880 Sesame Expeller N/T Sunflower Expeller 660 Refined 712 Cottonseeds Refined 695 Palmolein Refined 620 Soybean Refined 715 Soybean Crude N/T Rapeseed Refined 790 Rapeseed Expeller 760 Copra White 1850 Ricebran 4-7% FFA N/T Ricebran N/T Linseeds Oil 800 Castoroil Comm 851 FSG 861 Kandla 835 Mowra N/T Neem 1000 Karanji 660.

Deoil Cakes: (Rates in Rs.per mt) Groundnut Extraction 45% 19,500 Kardi Extraction N.Q. Sesame Extraction N.Q.

Cottonsed Extraction N.Q. Undec Cottonseed Exp 19,600 Rices Bran Extraction N.Q. Sunflower Extraction 15,300 Rapeseed Extraction N/Q Soyameal 48% 26,609 and Castor Extraction.4365.

Oilcakes:- Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne)(50%):RS.22,000/- Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD.

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD PTI RHB SDM .

