Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said over 77 per cent of 1.25 crore population have got their Aadhaar cards generated in the state and efforts were on to cover the remaining population.

In a written reply to National Conference MLA Devender Singh Rana, Information Technology minister Imran Raza Ansari said there are 329 Aadhaar enrolment centres operational in the state.

"As per the 2011 census, the total population of Jammu and Kashmir is 1.25 crore out of which 0.97 crore Aadhaar cards have been generated, while the remaining people shall be covered in the coming months," Ansari said.

"All the citizens residing in the state will be enrolled for Aadhaar. Till date 77.61 per cent of population vis-a-vis 2011 census have got their Aadhaar generated," he said.

The minister said there is 5.96 per cent generation in 0 -5 age group, 59.91 per cent in 5-18 age group and 99.42 in 18 and above age group.

The government is already conducting enrolment through 329 enrolment centres in the state located in every district, he said.

Ansari said the government was targeting the Aadhaar enrolment of less than 18 years of age group by establishing Aadhaar enrolment centres in the Anganwari centers and schools of the state.

The mission directror of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan have been made registrars by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for Aadhaar enrolment.

He said the mission director of the ICDS and social welfare department would set up 141 permanent Aadhaar enrolment centers, 500 mobile enrolment centers in the ICDS projects and also conduct enrolment through nearly 1,800 mobile enrolment staff.

The school education department through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was in the process of setting up 200 enrolment centers for the purpose, he said.

In addition, the minister said the enrolment centers are being opened in over 158 bank branches of various banks and 87 post offices of the state have been identified for covering the left out population by the postal department. PTI TAS AB KJ .

