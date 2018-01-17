Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Budget hotel chain Oyo today said it intends to provide home stay like experience in prime areas at a reasonable price in its recently launched Oyo Homes.

Oyo founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said Oyo Rooms started in 2013 from a hotel in Gurgaon and then spread across India.

In view of the popularity of Oyo Rooms and Oyo Townhouses, Oyo has launched Oyo Homes, he said.

"In Bengaluru, we have three plans Oyo rooms within the segment of Rs 999 to 2,499, Oyo Town Hall Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000.. Oyo Home is little unique, where per room price still appears to be Rs 1,000. Average people prefer 3 BHKs," Agarwal said.

He said hospitality at an affordable rate is central to Oyo's ideas.

"We add roughly 10,000 rooms and 500 hotels under our fully operated or franchised segment every month, which means even though we are 1% of the market share, we are aggressively driving towards making more and more Indians experience good quality branded living spaces at a low cost," he added.

On job creation, the company CEO claimed that Oyo has enabled employment for about 1 lakh people across India at its network of hotels.

It also has hired 250 civil engineers and interior designers.

"Our engineers and interior designers work everyday to makeover our hotels in three to 14 days, which is wiring, piping, ceiling, flooring and so on.. We use cutting edge technology to reduce the time frame and cost on makeover.

This is very core to what we do, which is property makeover," he said.

"When the customers come in, they will have a feeling that Oyo has done something here," Agarwal added. PTI GMS RA ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.