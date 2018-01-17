Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said he will take part in a pre-union budget meet to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.

Panneerselvam said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if needed, during his Delhi visit.

He said the Centre has already been urged to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority.

Speaking to reporters here, Panneerselvam said he would reiterate the state's plea if he met the Prime Minister tomorrow.

To a question, he said a newspaper for the party would be launched soon.

He later left for Delhi by an evening flight. PTI VGN BN .

