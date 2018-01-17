New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) It is good news for photographers, both amateur and professional, for they can now contribute towards documenting India's diverse cultural heritage and traditions.

Sahapedia, an online encyclopedic resource on South Asian art and culture has instituted a photography grant for photographers willing to work with the organization to create a rich, high-quality repository of images, that will populate Sahapedia Frames.

The website, dedicated to photo essays, currently hosts over half a dozen excellent works ranging from glimpses of life in Jammu and Kashmir's Lolab valley, to an exploration of the domes of Delhi, and a study of Manipuri Ponies and the origins of Polo.

The Sahapedia Frames Photography Grant, sponsored by IndusInd Bank will be awarded to 25 photographers selected by a panel led by noted lensman Dinesh Khanna.

It includes a cash reward of Rs 20,000 and limited reimbursement of travel expenses.

Participating photographers are required to identify themes of cultural and creative relevance to India and South Asia that they would like to document through images, and can also fit into Sahapedia's areas of work.

They must submit a 300-500 word concept note outlining their proposed theme, a copy of their resume and a portfolio of their existing or published work.

"We think of this grant as an exciting focused opportunity for photographers to explore the cultural landscape of India. Storytelling is such an important part of life, and we would like to encourage people to narrate stories through their photo essays," Neha Paliwal, Director, Projects, said.

"We want to encourage people to do this through photography because photographs contain the humanity of the moment, as Ansel Adams once said," she added.

The organisation will be accepting applications till February 18, and will notify the selected candidates within a month's time. PTI TRS TRS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.