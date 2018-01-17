Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha today at 3.5 degree Celsius while nine other places in the state recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius, Met department said.

Phulbani (3.5) was followed by Sundergarh (5.5), Daringbadi (7), Jharsuguda (7.9), Keonjhar (8.4), Bhawanipatna (8.5), Hirakud, Bolangir and Angul recorded 8.6 degree Celsius each and Sambalpur shivered at 8.9 degree Celsius, the Met said.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar which recorded 12.8 degree Celsius yesterday, experienced rise in mercury level to 13.4 degree Celsius while at Cuttack it was 12.8 degree Celsius against yesterday's 12 degree Celsius.

Shallow fog has been observed at isolated places over Coastal Odisha while cold wave condition prevailed over some places of interior parts of the state, it said adding that weather has been dry all over.

Minimum temperatures were below normal over coastal Odisha and were appreciably below normal over interior Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said.

IMD forecast continuance of cold wave in some interior pockets till January 22. PTI AAM RG PS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.