Chuchura(WB), Jan 17 (PTI) A group of prisoners today attacked jail staff and set fire to some furniture inside the prison premises in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said.

Some prisoners led by Nepu Giri first started abusing the prison staff of Hooghly jail and then attacked them in which one jail staff was injured, they said.

They prisoners also set fire to furniture in the Hooghly jail, the police said.

A police team led by Commissioner of Chandennagarore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar rushed to the Hooghly jail and brought the situation under control, the sources added.

