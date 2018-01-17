By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 17 (PTI) Bollywood music director and composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in by an American organisation to create awareness about opioid epidemic by holding live shows across the US.

Pritam, who has delivered several hit movies in his illustrious career including 'Dangal', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' in recent years, would be holding opioid epidemic awareness live shows for American Pain Association in North America in Chicago, New Jersey, Toronto, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington DC and San Jose in April.

President Donald Trump has declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.

It accounts for more than 500,000 American deaths.

"The message need to reach all youth to abstain from drugs. Indian kids are especially susceptible given the high pressure to succeed and we are glad that Pritam is so involved in this cause,Â” said Sanjay Gupta, president of the American Pain Association.

American Pain Society is a community of professionals working to transform public policy and clinical practice to reduce pain-related issues.

Noting that drugs are killing more people than traffic accidents and guns in America and is a major concern, Sandeep Chakravorty, the Indian Consul General in New York, said, "Unfortunately this issue is not discussed and kept under a rug and has become a silent epidemic." "Wrong messages are being given to young minds about drugs and using drugs is becoming a part of popular and Hip culture," he said. PTI LKJ PMS UZM .

