Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran on his 101st birth anniversary today.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and functionaries of different wings of ruling Congress were also present.

AIADMK Legislature wing leader A Anbalagan led his party men to pay homage at the statue of the party's founder on the premises of the party headquarters in Uppalam.

Scores of volunteers of AIADMK came in a procession to garland the statue of MGR in the vicinity of municipal bus terminal here. PTI COR ROH .

