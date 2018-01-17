Metro station New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Security agencies today conducted a mock drill at a Delhi Metro station in the national capital region as part of counter-terror preparations in view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The drill was organised by the CISF, which is tasked with the security of the Delhi Metro, at Vaishali station in Ghaziabad near here.

A terrorist attack-like situation was simulated at the station and multiple agencies such as the CISF, the National Security Guard, Delhi Metro, the National Disaster Response Force, civil defence, Uttar Pradesh Polices' anti-terror squad and fire department participated, a senior security official said.

Bomb disposal teams, dog squads, traffic police and medical reinforcements were part of the drill, he said.

A total of 167 personnel were involved in the mock drill conducted to check the preparedness of the security agencies, who protect vital public spaces, in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations, he said. PTI NES ABH .

