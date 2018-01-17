Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) In the midst of hype over their political entry, the top two actors of Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, today shared the dais at a function here.

Rajinikanth, who had announced on December 31 that he would form his party before the next state assembly polls, snapped the clapboard and Haasan, set to embark on a political tour next month, inaugurated the shoot.

The pooja for the film, "Kizhakku Africavil Raju," (Raju in East Africa), is being planned as a sequel in motion capture technology to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran starrer, the 1973 super hit 'Ulagam Sutrum Valiban,' film industry sources said.

The sequel to the movie could not be done at that time as MGR got fully engaged in politics.

State Ministers C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur C Raju, participated.

Rajinikanth and Haasan had shared the dais in Malaysia earlier this month for a fund-raising event held by the 'Nadigar Sangam' here, known officially as the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

Haasan has said he will announce his political party's name on February 21 at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and begin a state-wide tour the same day.

"At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by," Haasan said in a statement yesterday. PTI VGN BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.