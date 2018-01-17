Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Two absconders, including one facing abduction and rape charges, were today arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Nisar Hussain, a resident of Manghota village, was arrested from Thanamandi after he evaded his arrest in a case related to kidnapping and rape of a woman in 2016, a police official said.

The official said that the police also arrested Mohammad Mukhtar, a resident of Dehri-Ralyote in Manjkote area, who was wanted in a case, related to wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, registered against him in the local police station in 2013. PTI TAS KJ .

