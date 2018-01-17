Boston, Jan 17 (PTI) A rare, signed catalogue of dresses worn by Princess Diana, sold for charity in 1997, was sold for USD 9,438 at an auction in the US.

The purple leatherbound hardcover catalogue "Dresses from the Collection of Diana, Princess of Wales" has 204 pages.

The prefatory page is prominently signed "Diana" in black ink, according to US-based RR Auctions.

An opening page features a printed copy of a letter written by Diana stating that her son William inspired the sale, and the volume boasts magnificent full-colour images of each dress to be sold.

The catalogue is accompanied by the original absentee bid sheet, an invitation and RSVP card for a viewing of the dresses, catalogue order forms, and newspaper clippings about the sale.

Christie's released the luxurious limited edition signed deluxe version of the auction catalogue for their charity sale of dresses from Diana's wardrobe in 1997.

The sale, which benefited AIDS and cancer charities, was held on June 25, 1997, and raised over USD 3.6 million.

The highlight of the sale was Princess Diana's off-the shoulder, midnight-blue velvet dress designed by Victor Edelstein, famously worn during a dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, which brought in USD 222,500. PTI MHN MHN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.