Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Afghanistan and neighbourhood now lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and extends upto 3.6 kms a. s. l. with a trough aloft with its axis at 5.8 kms a. s. l. running roughly along Long. 65ÂÂ‹ E to the north of Lat. 32ÂÂ‹ N. An induced cyclonic circulation at 1.5 kms a. s.

l. lies over Punjab and neighbourhood.

Above two systems are likely to move east north eastwards. The cyclonic circulation extending between 1.5 and 3.1 kms a. s. l. over Malay Peninsula and adjoining Andaman Sea persists.

A cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 kms a. s. l.

lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast.

Another cyclonic circulation extending upto 2.1 kms a. s. l.

lies over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood. The feeble trough at mean sea level over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over Mizoram . Tripura and neighbourhood has moved away eastwards. Cold Wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Odisha and Bihar. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Bihar and at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and of Telangana and in remaining parts of Odisha and of Bihar and were below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and of Madhya Pradesh.

They were markedly above normal in some parts of west Rajasthan and of Gujarat State; appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of east Madhya Pradesh and of Madhya Maharashtra; appreciably above normal in some parts of Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, east Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Konkan and Goa and of Kerala and were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu and of Karnataka state and in remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and of Madhya Maharashtra.

They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 2. at Khajuraho (east Madhya Pradesh).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Dhubri (Assam & Meghalaya), Malda (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Purnea, Bhagalpur and Patna (Bihar), Varanasi, Bahraich, Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Hamirpur (east Uttar Pradesh), Shahajahanpur, Meerut, Aligarh and Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Rohtak, Karnal (Haryana), Patiala (Punjab), Bapatla (coastal Andhra Pradesh). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Moradabad (west Uttar Pradesh), N. Delhi (Haryana ), Ludhiana (Punjab).

Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Tezpur (Assam & Meghalaya), Jalpaiguri (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim), Panagarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Gaya (Bihar), Agra (west Uttar Pradesh), Amritsar (Punjab), Vijaywada, Machhillipatnam (coastal Andhra Pradesh), Rajkot (Saurashtra & Kutch) and Banglore (south interior Karnataka) in the morning hours. PTI SSB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.