Assembly New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) An interim report related to "illegal" sale of a dargah land belonging to the Delhi Waqf Board was tabled in the Delhi Assembly today.

The questions and reference committee of the House recommended that the chief secretary should initiate criminal proceedings against the board's section officer K A Farooqi for his alleged acts of commission and omission in connivance with others in alleged illegal sale of dargah property.

In its report, the committee also asked the chief secretary to ensure that there was an elected representative heading the Delhi Waqf Board as chairperson, as per the laid down process.

The matter was related to an un-starred question dated January 17 last. The matter was raised by AAP MLA Sourabh Bharadwaj, which was "unsatisfactorily" answered by the revenue department and Delhi Waqf Board "The question was regarding the dargah of Hazrat Naseeruddin Aulia Raushan Chirag Dilli, whose part was illegally sold and sale deed was registered by so-called Khadim of dargah as SRVA Hauz Khas....dated February 16, 2016," the committee said in its report.

The panel added that privilege proceedings should also be initiated against Farooqi for contempt of privilege of House Committee of Delhi Assembly. PTI BUN SRY .

