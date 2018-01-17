Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) There was some respite from severe cold in Rajasthan today as the mercury rose by a few degrees Celsius in most areas of the state, a MeT official said.

Alwar was the coldest with a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.8 in Bhilwara, 8 in Pilani, 8.2 each in Banasthali and Mount Abu, 8.5 in Sriganganagar, and 8.8 each in Churu, Swai Madhopur and Bundi.

The minimum settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, followed by 9.8 in Dabok, 10.4 in Kota, 10.8 in Jaipur, 11.4 in Jodhpur, 11.5 in Sikar, 11.6 in Jaisalmer, 12 in Eranpura Road, 12.3 in Ajmer and 14.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

Maximum temperature was recorded between 26 and 32.8 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

Weather is likely to remain dry in the next 24 hours, the official said. PTI AG SMN .

