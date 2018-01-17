Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Chris Evans believes his Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr is "irreplaceable" as Iron Man and said no one else could play the iconic character better than him.

Downey Jr plays Tony Stark, the man with iconic suit of armour, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that started with 2008 film "Iron Man". Evans portrays the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the MCU.

Both the actors will reprise their respective roles in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4", which is presumed to be their last film in the franchise.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Evans said, "It's low- hanging fruit to say (Robert) Downey. He's such a wonderful guy and is so talented, so experience, and so supportive. He's always been in my corner and I've always felt supported by him." "No matter what it feels like for me, I try to imagine what it feels like for him, because he really did start this.

He really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be 'Iron Man'.

It's not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it," Evans said. PTI RB RB .

