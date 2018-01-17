Samsung launches Galaxy On7 Prime with 'Samsung Mall' feature
New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Tech major Samsung today launched a new smartphone, Galaxy On7 Prime with price starting from Rs 12,990.
The handset includes a feature -- Samsung Mall -- that allows users to click a photograph of a product they like and search for it on various e-commerce sites that Samsung has partnered with, including Amazon, Jabong, Shopclues and Tata CLiQ.
"Galaxy On7 Prime is made for the Indian consumer who is constantly multitasking and on-the-move...It is also equipped with Samsung Mall - a Made for India innovation Â– that lets users shoot and shop on-the-go," Samsung India Vice President Sandeep Singh Arora said.
He added that the company's research showed that consumers like to shop instantly, when they spot something they like from the latest-in-fashion to trendy accessories.
"Galaxy On7 Prime is the perfect companion for such consumers," he said.
The handset, which will go on sale from Amazon.in and Samsung's website exclusively, features a 5.5-inch display, 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor, 13MP rear and front cameras, and 3300 mAh battery.
The device will be available in two variants -- 3GB RAM/32GB storage (priced at Rs 12,990) and 4GB RAM/64GB storage (Rs 14,990). PTI SR SBT .
