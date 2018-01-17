Visakhapatnam, Jan 17 (PTI) The second edition of the Andhra Badminton League (ABL) will be held from January 20 to 28 in eight cities in the southern state on the lines of the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

Six teams-- Amaravathi Acers, Synergies Vizag Smashers, LKSA Prakasam Bulls, VZM Steel Giants, Guntur Club Pioneers, and Godavari Guns---will participate in the event.

Over 40 badminton players, who played national and international events, were selected for the ABL by bidding with a base price of Rs 10,000 recently.

"The prize money for the league is Rs 10 lakh and players were chosen on auction with a sum of Rs 15 lakh," said Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Badminton Association (VDBA) and Joint Secretary of AP Badminton Association, Chukka Srinivasa Rao.

The matches would be held at the Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium (Inauguration and Matches) in Vizag on January 20, Vizianagaram on January 21, Kothapeta on January 22, Vijayawada on January 23, Guntur on January 24, Ongole on January 25, Nellore on January 26 and final of ABL at Kurnool on January 28. PTI CORR NSK .

