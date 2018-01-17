Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) A clutch of Multinational companies have expressed interest in Bengal during the big-ticket Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that concluded today, the West Bengal government said.

Some of these big names include Dassult, Saudi Aramco, Dubai Multi Commodity Center, Samsung, PepsiCo, Covestro and Chemixil Corp, the government said in a statement.

Yum Brands, that supplies to outlets like KFC and Taco Bell, has signed MoU to source agri inputs and chicken from West Bengal, it said.

While DQ Entertainment has signed an agreement with the state for animation academy, SAP has inked pact on blockchain technology, and Fujisoft for skilling youths in cloud computing.

MoUs were also signed in mining, power and several other sectors with Poland.

Jadavpur University signed three MoUs with Exeter University, Esinburg University and EotvosLorand University.

The government, on the concluding day of BGBS, announced logistics park development and promotion policy, Export promotion policy and Ro-Ro Operation promotion policies.

However, it did not spell out the details of the policies.

Speciality Restaurants, owners of several restaurant chains, also signed an MoU for skilling.

Samsung will offer scholarships to 1,000 women for tech skilling, the release said.

App-cab service providers Uber and Ola signed MoU with the West Bengal transport department for training -- a move Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, can generate employment for one lakh people.

This year, investment proposals of nearly Rs 2.20 lakh crore has been received so far, the government said, despite a subdued overall investment scenario.

The last edition of BGBS had garnered investment proposals of Rs 2.35 lakh crore. PTI BSM JM .

