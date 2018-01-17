Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Cold to severe cold conditions are likely to prevail over the next few days at certain places in Uttar Pradesh, where Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Hamirpur with the minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra with a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius and Bareliy at 5.2 degrees Celsius were among the other coldest places in the state.

The Meteorological office said dense to very dense fog was likely to occur at many places in the eastern parts of the state and at some isolated parts of the western Uttar Pradesh.

