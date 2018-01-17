New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading the Indian delegation to 10th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) being held in Berlin from tomorrow.

The theme of this year's three-day event is "Shaping the future of livestock - sustainably, responsibly, efficiently".

The discussions will focus on sustainable and productive animal production, among other issues.

"Bilateral meetings with counterparts of Germany, Uzbekistan and Argentina are proposed on the sideline of GFFA to discuss issues to further enhance cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors," an official statement said.

The GFFA is an international conference that focuses on central questions concerning the future of the global agri- food industry.

It is held during International Green Week (IGW) and will be taking place in its current shape for the eighth time. The forum gives representatives from the worlds of politics, business, science and civil society an opportunity to share ideas and enhance understanding on a selected topic of current agricultural policy.

The GFFA is organised by the Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (BMEL) in cooperation with GFFA Berlin, the Senate of Berlin and Messe Berlin GmbH. PTI LUX MKJ .

