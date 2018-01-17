New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to show cause why it has not considered a plea challenging the construction of Signature City Project in Kanpur.

A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi rapped the MoEF for not hearing the petitioner in the case and directed it to file reply in this regard by January 24.

"Issue notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests as to why they have not dealt with the said application if not already dealt with," the bench said.

The tribunal had last year in November disposed of the plea filed by journalist Ashwini Yadav seeking a stay on Signature City Project as the Kanpur Development Authority has not obtained the 'no objection certificate' from the state environment department.

The order had come after the lawyer for the MoEF had assured the bench that that they would deal with the application for obtaining the environmental clearance as expeditiously as possible, not later than four weeks.

Yadav then filed another plea in the tribunal seeking execution of the NGT's November order.

The plea, filed through advocate Prashant Shukla, alleged that construction wall of the project was touching the wall of the adjacent Allen Forest Zoo putting the lives of fauna to risk.

"Signature City Project's construction site is adjacent to the zoo. A lot of dust particles of cement, sand, soil, and other chemical particles is generated at the construction sites. Due to which it has become the cause of the illness of the animals, birds and creatures there. These dust particles are hazardous for the health of animals, birds, and creatures in the zoo.

"These dust particles are adversely affecting the breathing system of the birds there. When the amount of Particulate Matter increases in the atmosphere it causes diseases in human beings as well. These animals and birds are prone to these diseases due to the air pollution and Particulate Matter generated there in construction site," the plea said.

KDA's Signature City Project is being constructed in Vikas Nagar in Kanpur district. It is a project for the construction of luxury hotels, flats and commercial purposes.

The entire Signature City, including, the hotels is being constructed on 68,174 sq mt land which has been made available to KDA by UP State Road Transport Corporation on the basis of an MoU signed between the two parties.

The commercial complex, based on theme of a shopping mall, will have a restaurant and a food court. Besides 350 shops, the complex will also have two auditoria and conference rooms while the nine-floored hotel will have 150 rooms, the plea added. PTI PKS RCJ .

