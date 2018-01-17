New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A black-headed royal snakelet was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit from the premises of Delhi Legislative Assembly, a statement said today.

The Assembly's housekeeping staff recently spotted the snakelet inside one of the meeting rooms and immediately informed the NGO Wildlife SOS on their 24-hour rescue helpline, it said.

Two snake rescuers from the wildlife conservation NGO rushed to the spot. The rescuers identified the snakelet as a Black-headed Royal Snake (Spalerosophis atriceps) also known as a diadem snake.

"The snake was a juvenile as it had pale brown patches and lacked the distinct irregular black markings that adult royal snakes have on their body. The rescue team carefully removed the reptile and released it into its natural habitat," Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects said.

The snake was kept under observation before releasing it back into its natural habitat.

According to the statement, the species is non-venomous and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Royal snakes are excellent climbers and are found on trees, low bushes and crevices. As a defense mechanism under threats and stressful situations, they coil up and hiss loudly but rarely bite in retaliation.

"Royal snakes are harmless to human beings and they mostly feed on rodents, lizards, birds and small mammals," Co-founder amd CEO of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said.

