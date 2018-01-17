New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Srei Infrastructure Finance (Srei) today reported consolidated profit after tax of Rs 105.14 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, a growth of 56 per cent year-on-year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 67.21 crore in October-December quarter of 2016-17.

The total consolidated income for the quarter under review was Rs 1,411.95 crore as compared to Rs 1,134.57 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Consolidated profit after tax is Rs 267.57 crore during the nine months ended December 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 180.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 48 per cent," it said.

Consolidated assets under management stood at Rs 44,971 crore as on December 31, 2017 as compared to Rs 37,505 crore a year earlier.

Srei's shares closed 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 102.65 apiece on BSE today. PTI NKD SBT .

