Delhi CM New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed officials to start installing CCTV cameras in all classes of Delhi government schools within three months, and said it will ensure the safety of children.

The parents will be able to watch their children studying in classes on real-time basis on their mobile phones, he said.

The progress of the project - to install CCTV cameras in schools - was reviewed by Kejriwal along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, PWD minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary Anshu Prakash and other government officials.

"Each parent will be given access to see his child studying in class on real-time basis on his phone. This will make the whole system transparent and accountable. It will ensure safety of kids," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

He said the process to install CCTV cameras in schools should start within three months, a government official said.

In September last year, Kejriwal had directed the education department to study the CCTV system in schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to check if it could be implemented in government-run schools.

The move was spurred following the rape of a five-year- old girl at her school in Shahdara and the killing of a seven-year-old boy in a private school in Gurugram.

The education minister, secretary (education) and director (education) will have the rights to view any classroom of any Delhi government school through an app at any point of time, once the project starts, said the official.

An auto-complaint system will be put in place that will lodge complaints about the non-functioning of CCTV cameras.

The complaints will be automatically forwarded to the system integrator who will rectify it, he said. PTI BUN VIT ABH .

