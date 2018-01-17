Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) A large number of students of University of Hyderabad today gathered to observe the second death anniversary of Rohith Vemula and vowed to carry forward his "struggle for an egalitarian society." Vemula had committed suicide in a hostel room on the varsity campus on January 16, 2016.

A statement issued by students under the banner of "Justice for Rohith Vemula" said that Vemula had become a "victim of institutional murder" due to "casteist forces" at the university.

The statement added that students had organised "Rohith Vemula Shahadath Din" in the UoH campus today which saw the attendance of speakers "who speak truth to power, despite being from vulnerable and marginalised communities." It said that the chief aim of the programme was to ensure that Vemula's struggle for an egalitarian society was carried forward and also to remind the nation that the scholar's killers were roaming around freely.

"We, the students of the country, are still waiting for justice for Rohith Vemula," the statement said.

Sreerag P, President of the UoH StudentsÂ’ Union, said, "Rohith is an imperative force who, through his memories, rekindles the ethos of resistance which are carved into our political psyche." Sannaki Munna, President of the Ambedkar StudentsÂ’ Association said, "Dr BR Ambedkar taught us that fighting is the only option left to break slavery. And Rohith fought with his life. Rohith Vemula is a star." Radhika Vemula, Rohith's mother, and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar were present at the programme. PTI GDK BNM .

