Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old youth, named as the alleged abductor in the rape and murder case of a Dalit girl in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, has been found from a canal, the police said today.

Earlier, a hunt was launched by the police to nab the accused, who allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl when she had gone to attend a tuition class.

"On the complaint of the girl's parents, we were treating the youth as a suspect for kidnapping. His body was found yesterday night from a canal near Jyotisar. Though there were no visible injury marks, the postmortem will reveal the exact cause of his death," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg told PTI over phone.

In yet another incident of rape in Haryana, a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in a colony in Hisar, the police said today.

The boy, who lived in her neighbourhood, allegedly committed the crime yesterday when the girl's parents, who were labourers, were away for work, Hisar SP, Manisha Choudhary said.

An 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

Referring to the case in Kurukshetra district, the police said the body of the boy, a Class 12 student, was found in a decomposed condition from the Bhakra Canal and was identified by his parents from a tattoo on his arm.

The half-naked body of the girl, who was a Class 10 student, was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, the police had said.

The incident triggered nationwide outrage, with the opposition Congress slamming the Manohar Lal Khattar government over its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of women.

The Congress today demanded the dismissal of the Khattar government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

A Congress delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, submitted a memorandum to the Governor and sought imposition of President's rule in Haryana.

Asked about the allegation levelled by the girl's family that the local police did not immediately act on the complaint lodged when the Class 10 girl went missing, the Kurukshetra SP said the SHO concerned had been placed under suspension.

The police had earlier said they believed the number of accused in the crime could be more than one. However, with the body of the youth being found, the mystery of how the girl reached 100 km away from her home in Jind district where her body was found, has further deepened.

"It is an ongoing investigation. We have also detained a few persons. Our teams are investigating the case from all angles," the Kurukshetra SP said.

The incident came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and then gang raped in a moving car in Faridabad.

In the wake of recent incidents of rape and murders being reported from different parts of Haryana, DGP B S Sandhu yesterday held a meeting with senior officers of the police department and asked field units to accord priority to the cases.

