women Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today inaugurated a fleet of vehicles under the "102 service" aimed at transporting pregnant women and infants.

The chief minister also inaugurated bike ambulances that have been introduced to reduce the response time and to cover inaccessible areas, official sources said.

Under the "102" service, antenatal and postnatal women and infants are picked up and dropped back at home from public health facilities, they said.

The service already exists in tribal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the implementation of the 'KCR kits' scheme and improvement of infrastructure and facilities in government hospitals have led to an increase in the number of people visiting government hospitals for treatment.

Under the scheme, a kit containing items, including a baby soap and a shampoo, are given to women who come to government hospitals for treatment. PTI SJR RS NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.