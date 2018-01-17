villages pilot project Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise today signed an MoU for deploying "Digital Villages" pilot project in Maheshwaram mandal in neighbouring Rangareddy district.

Under the T-Fiber project, the state government envisages to provide broadband internet to every household in rural and urban areas for various citizen services, an official release said.

For the T-Fiber Project, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has come forward with the initiative of Digital Village (DV) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it said.

Under DV concept, information technology will be used in sectors such as healthcare, education, skill development and in common service centres.

"These three Digital Village will be deployed as mutually agreed in phases between Hewlett Packard enterprise and T-Fibre," it added. PTI GDK NSK .

