Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead the Tamil Nadu team to take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League-cum-Knockout T20 tournament to be held at Kolkata from January 21 to 27.

The team for the tournament was chosen by the state selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, a press release said.

The Tamil Nadu team will miss the services of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who has been chosen as replacement for injured Wriddhiman Saha for the ongoing Test series in South Africa.

Experienced opener Abhinav Mukund misses out while batsman Ganga Sridhar Raju gets a call-up in the 16-man team.

The state team had finished second behind Karnataka on basis of net run-rate in the South Zone phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Team: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), K Bharath Shankar, M S Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, R Sanjay Yadav, W Antony Dhas, Rohit Ramalingam, M Ashwin, S Anirudha, Athisayaraj Davidson, Rahil S Shah, Ganga Sridhar Raju. PTI SS RC .

