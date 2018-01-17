stations Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The government of Maharashtra today approved Rs 1.35 crore to install 410 CCTV cameras in 25 police stations here in order to avoid custodial deaths, a resolution issued by the Home department stated.

It added that the total outlay of the project was Rs 2.75 crore of which the state today approved Rs 1.35 crore.

The release stated that it was decided to deploy 410 CCTV cameras along with provisions to keep recorded footage for one year.

The money has been given to the state Information Department to deploy the machinery, the government resolution stated. PTI ND BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.