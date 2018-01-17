Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna has been invited to speak at The Oxford Union, the world's most prestigious debating society.

The 43-year-old actor-turned-author will address the students of the Oxford University tomorrow, where she will also showcase her upcoming production, "Padman".

Based on the life of social entrepreneur and activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised sanitary hygiene in rural India 20 years ago, the film stars Twinkle's husband actor Akshay Kumar in the title role.

Through her address, Twinkle will give an insight into the story of the movie and how it would play an interesting role in tackling taboos and addressing stigma around menstrual hygiene "Padman" will be the first Indian film to be screened at The Oxford Union.

Also featuring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film opens worldwide on January 25. PTI RDS BK .

