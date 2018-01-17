Raipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Two Naxals were arrested after an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoist rebels in ChhattisgarhÂ’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said today.

Police said that the two Naxals, identified as Madvi Baman (30) and Harish Podiam (23), were rounded up yesterday from the forests near Bhusapur village under Usoor police station limits, about 450 kilometres from here, following an exchange of fire.

The encounter took place during an anti-Maoist operation launched at Galgam, Bhusapur and Tekmela villages of Usoor by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and district police.

A directional bomb, detonator, bow and arrow and other materials were recovered from their possession, the official added. PTI TKP BNM .

