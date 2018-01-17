Mangaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) The temple town of Udupi is all set to hold the 249th 'Paryaya' (biennial transfer of power among heads of 'Ashta Mutts' of Udupi) tomorrow.

The event marks the conferring of rights of worshipping the presiding deity of Sri Krishna Temple at Udupi on the seer ascending the 'Sarvajna Peeta.' Under the "Paryaya" scheme of things, the puja and administration of Krishna Mutt is distributed among the Swamijis of Ashta (eight) Mutt established by 13th century Dvaita philosopher Sri Madhvacharya, who installed the idol of Lord Krishna at the famous Udupi temple.

Vidyadeesha Teertha Swami, seer of Palimar mutt, would take over the responsibility from Pejawar mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha.

Udupi wears a festive look for the important religious event.

Colourful decorations adorn the temple town and welcome arches have been put up at several places.

The 'Paryaya' procession of the seers of Ashta (eight) Mutts would begin from Jodukatte at 3 am tomorrow with Vidyadeesha Swami carrying his home deity in the palanquin.

Heads of other mutts would be present in the procession.

The procession with more than 15 tableaux and more than 60 folk, bhajan and cultural troupes would reach Ratha Beedhi via Kavi Mudanna Marg, Palimar Paryaya reception committee president Balaji Raghavendra Acharya said.

Vidyadeesha Teertha would ascend the 'Sarvajna Peeta' at 6.35 AM.

After this, the new and incumbent Paryaya seers would be felicitated at the traditional Paryaya durbar at the Rajangala hall.

After the durbar, Vidyadeesha Teertha would start his Paryaya tenure with 'Laksha Tulasi archane' of Lord Krishna.

This will be Vidyadheesha Teertha Swami's second Paryaya term.

The Swami had earlier held the title in 2002.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements as lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the temple town. PTI MVG RA ROH .

