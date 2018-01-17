Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) A decision by the Uttar Pradesh government to recruit 42,000 police constables evoked protests here today from candidates awaiting results of a similar recruitment drive announced in 2015 by the previous regime.

Shouting anti-government slogans, the protesters demanded that results of the 2015 recruitment drive be announced first and the new recruitment process be initiated after that.

In 2015, the then UP government had announced recruitment to 34,716 posts of police constables, which included 28,916 males and 5,800 females, Somnath Chauhan, a protester said.

The recruitment process hit a roadblock when the high court put a stay on the declaration of results of May 27, 2016.

Asked about the issue, UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said, "The issue of recruitment of 34,716 police constables is pending before the court. This recruitment was announced by the previous state government. We have now brought about a new recruitment process, which is different, and has nothing to do with the old one." Singh added that the government would act on the old recruitment drive as per directions of the court.

Asked what would happen if the court gave an order in favour of the aspirants of the old recruitment process, he said, "There are more than one lakh vacant posts for constables. We want recruitments to be made as soon as possible. Hence, it will not make any difference." PTI NAV SMI IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.