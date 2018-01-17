Washington, Jan 16 (AFP) The United States sent USD 60 million to keep the UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in operation but withheld a further USD 65 million while it urges others to pay more, a State Department official said today.

"There is a need to undertake a fundamental re- examination of UNRWA, both in the way it operates and the way it is funded," the official said. (AFP) PMS .

