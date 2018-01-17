Siliguri (WB), Jan 17 (PTI) The state government is all set to showcase north Bengal to at least 52 delegates from 30 countries in order to attract investments, Gautam Deb, state Tourism Minister, said here today.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project 'Bhorer Alo' (Dawn) -- the tourism hub -- is being developed in Gajoldoba, about 30 kilometre from here, and will also be shown to the foreign delegates, the minister said.

The delegates will be taken there on January 21 so that they could have a feel and gain first-hand experience of the eco-tourism project, Deb said.

The visit to the 200-acre site is being jointly organised by the state tourism department and CII North Bengal Zonal Council with the objective of promoting 'Bhorer Alo' among potential investors and tourists abroad, the minister said.

"All this is to promote various tourist destinations in north Bengal and showcasing Bengal in International platform. 'Bhorer Alo' is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the government is doing everything to develop Gajoldoba as one of the most exciting destinations for global tourists," he said.

The delegates, who would attend the two-day tourism summit 'Destination East' on January 18 and 19 in Kolkata, are currently on a familiarisation (Fam) trip to north Bengal.

As part of the Fam trips, these delegates will also visit Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and the Dooars areas.

"Our new tourism policy is ready. Currently, we are in the process of seeking industry feedback. The new policy, which will in all probability, be unveiled by the month-end, will be extremely attractive for investors, including those from abroad," the minister said.

Apart from the majestic views and serene beauty of the region, a variety of activities and attractions for the tourists are being developed in and around 'Bhorer Alo'.

"Forest safari, boating, cycling trail, orchid park, angling, elephant rides, amphitheatre, eco park, scenic walkways, tethered hot air balloons are a few to begin with," he said.

The government will also build a helipad for high-end tourists, about 2 km from the main site. We have engaged leading service providers to sort out Internet and mobile connectivity issues," the minister said.

Along with plush resorts, an ayurvedic spa, youth hostel, hospitality training centre, bird watching centre, golf course, boating, elephant and jeep safaris are also planned on the site, he said. PTI COR SBN JM SBN .

