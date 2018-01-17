New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Westland Publications has launched a new literary imprint Context to publish "serious, thoughtful and politically-engaged" fiction and non-fiction works, mostly in hardback, by writers from the Indian subcontinent.

"Lively and polemical, and always reaching for nuance, these are books that challenge the status quo while giving voice to a range of opinions and some literary adventurism," Westland Publications Private Limited, an Amazon company, said.

Under the Context imprint, seven titles are being published between January and March Â– "Indira", a graphic biography of Indira Gandhi by Devapriya Roy and Priya Kuriyan; "An Ordinary Man's Guide to Radicalism" by Neyaz Farooquee; "Peace Has Come" by Parismita Singh; "Poonachi or The Story of a Black Goat" by Perumal Murugan; "The Snake and the Lotus", a graphic novel by Appupen; "Illiberal India, Gauri Lankesh's biography by Chiddananda Rajghatta"; and "The Tandoor Murder" by Maxwell Pereira.

Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO of Westland Publications, said, "Context adds a new imprint and an exciting literary chapter to Westland, and I am hopeful that we will be able to take these books to readers all over the world." According to Karthika V K, publisher, Context and Westland, "The focus at Context is on fine writing that entertains and provokes, like the best books have always done, and finding new and young voices that speak to our times." "Poonachi or The Story of a Black Goat" is a commentary on the human condition and on the vulnerabilities of the artistic life will release in English first and then in eight Indian languages.

"Iliberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason" is an intimate and insightful biography of the journalist killed last year, while "The Tandoor Murder" is about the murder case that took place in July 1995 and sent the country into a frenzy of horror and anger.

This never-before-told inside story of the investigation that solved the case and sent the murderer to jail is written by Pereira, the high-profile police officer who led it. PTI ZMN BK .

