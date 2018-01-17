Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has offered to donate USD 100,000 to charity if President Donald Trump gets his weight measured on "an accurate scale".

The director's comments came in response to Trump's physical test results, which were just revealed. Trump was listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 108 kgs (239 pounds) in the test report by White House doctor, Navy Rear Admiral Dr Ronny Jackson.

"Come to think of it, perhaps Trump doesn't weigh as much as one would think because his tiny hands weigh a gram a piece," Gunn posted on Twitter.

"I will give $100 thousand dollars to Trump's favourite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real," Gunn added.

The filmmaker also posted side-by-side photos of the professional baseball player Albert Pujols and the US president.

"Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds.

Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed," Gunn tweeted. PTI RB RB .

