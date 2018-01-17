Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said her government's upcoming budget would be development-oriented keeping in view the expectations of the people.

The budget will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from specialists belonging to various fields, she said while addressing a meeting of experts in a run-up dialogue to the state budget slated to be tabled in the state assembly next month.

Raje said the state has "attained new paradigms of development" in the last four years, which is the result of people's participation.

Dialogue with people from different sectors helps in understanding the requirements, she said.

"With valuable suggestions of experts, we are taking the state on the path of progress. We have created an online option for people to propose their suggestions for the upcoming budget.

"Efforts will be made to include the suggestions in the budget after departmental examination," Raje said.

The meeting was attended by Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini, senior government officials, members of civil society and NGOs. PTI AG AQS .

