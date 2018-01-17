(Eds: Changing headline, adding a word in first para) Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will urge the Centre to reconsider its decision on scrapping the Haj subsidy, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said today.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said yesterday there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year and the funds saved will be used for providing education to minorities.

The state government will request the Centre to reconsider its decision, Palaniswami told reporters here.

This is the stand of the AIADMK as well, he said. PTI VGN BN .

