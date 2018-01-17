Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) today reported a 28.28 per cent rise in consolidated net at Rs 321.72 crore for the third quarter.

Consolidated income rose 11.50 per cent to Rs 1,886.11 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,691.58 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Advertising revenue stood at Rs 1,202 crore, recording a growth of 25.8 per cent, while subscription revenue declined steeply to Rs 501.69 crore from Rs 593.46 crore as the company sold the sports business-Ten Sports-- to Sony.

"Adjusted for this, domestic subscription revenue grew by 7.5 per cent to Rs 403.6 crore, while international subscription revenue stood at Rs 98.1 crore,"the company said.

Commenting no the numbers, managing director and chief executive Punit Goenka said, "we could deliver a strong operating performance in the quarter. Slower growth during the past four quarters was due to specific events which required advertisers to recalibrate spends.

"As the impact of these factors is now behind us, ad spends bounced back strongly and outlook remains encouraging.

The recent cut in GST rates across a wide category of products should aid growth further." He said domestic ad revenue grew 26 per cent, which is a testimony to the fact that television continues to remain the most effective medium for brand building.

With a dominant time-share along with an increasing reach, television will remain an important medium for advertisers in the foreseeable future, he added.

Domestic subscription grew 7.5 per cent and Goenka admitted that growth so far had been lower than what they took last year as the content deals with the distribution partners were taking slightly longer to conclude due to litigations regarding the TRAI tariff regulations.

Last year the company had closed majority of such deals in the second and third quarters. "However, this does not have any significant impact on our full year outlook for subscription growth," Goenka said.

He said digital platforms are driving incremental video consumption that represents another growth opportunity for content monetization.

"Our new digital platform, Zee5, scheduled to be launched next month, will enable us to capture this growth," he added. PTI DS BEN BEN .

