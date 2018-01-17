Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) City golfers Zubaer Ahmed and Prabhu Srirampura today grabbed qualification spots on the first day of the Bengaluru qualification leg of Mercedes Trophy here.

Zubaer and Prabhu carded a Nett. Score of 70.4 and 72.4 respectively to grab the qualifications spots.

The Mercedes Trophy has so far seen 11 qualifiers who will be competing in the National Finals to be play at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from April 4-6.

"The course is really nice and I really enjoyed playing on it. I am really glad that I could give a good performance on the day," Zubaer said.

"I feel really great and I am really looking forward to the finals. It was a little foggy in the morning and then it was windy but I am glad that it finally settled down and worked out well," Prabhu said.

A total of 112 golfers participated on the opening day in Bengaluru and will see another 224 golfers compete for four remaining qualification spots over the next two days.

This year's Mercedes Trophy will host 27 days of golf across 12 Indian cities.

After the Bengaluru qualifiers, the 18th edition of the Mercedes Trophy will travel to eight more cities -- Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Noida and Jaipur.

Forty winners will be selected from the qualifiers for the National Finals. The qualifiers end on March 11 in Jaipur.

Three winners of the National Finals will then compete against those from tournaments played in 60 countries all over the world in the 29th edition of the Mercedes Trophy World Final to be held in Stuttgart, Germany. PTI PDS PDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.