Banihal, Jan 18 (PTI) At least one person was today killed and nine others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

The vehicle was on its way from Halwagan to Neel, they said.

One person, identified as Ghulam Rasool, died on the spot and nine others were injured, three of them seriously, the police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR AB DK KJ .

