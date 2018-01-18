Shillong, Jan 18 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned 100 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for ensuring peaceful conduct of the Assembly polls on February 27, state Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said here today.

"The CAPFs will start arriving here from the end of the month. Area domination and patrolling will then be undertaken to tackle muscle power," he said.

Director General of Police S B Singh today met CRPF IG (North Eastern Sector) Prakash D and discussed deployment of forces and overall poll preparedness in the state.

Official sources said the DGP has assured him that all basic amenities for the CAPFs will be provided well on time.

The chief electoral officer will hold a meeting with banks and financial institutions here tomorrow to curb the use of money power in the election.

The Election Commission today announced that the Assembly polls would be held in the state on February 27 and counting on March 3. PTI JOP NN .

