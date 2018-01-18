Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that 149 weapons have been snatched and 90 people have been arrested in these cases in the Kashmir Valley during the last three years.

In a written reply to a question of BJP's Vikram Randhawa in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that 251 weapons, including 35 AK rifles, 44 insaas rifles, 43 SLRs, five 303 rifles, 12 pistols, two UMGs, one LMG, one each AR-41 rifle, PIKA gun and gas gun and 102 tear shell grenades were snatched during the last three years.

In this regard, 90 people have been arrested and 76 weapons recovered, she said.

The chief minister said that static guards have been sensitised to remain extra-vigilant so that "anti-national elements do not succeed in snatching weapons".

The departmental action has been initiated against those policemen who were not alert when their weapons were snatched, she said.

Mufti said that 13 cases of bank dacoities have taken place in the year 2016-17 in which an amount of Rs 1.13 crore was robbed.

FIRs have been lodged in all the cases and investigation was underwa, she said. PTI AB DK KJ .

