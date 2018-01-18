Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) At least three persons were today killed and another was seriously injured when their car rolled down 150-feet-deep gorge in Chopal area of Shimla district, police said.

The victims were going towards Kupvi when the accident took place and it was yet to be ascertained as to who was driving the car, Superintendent of Police Ompati Jamwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash (26) and Sandeep (27) while the injured has been identified as Balbir (27), who was referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College, he said.

His condition is stated to be critical, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigations were underway. PTI PCL KJ .

