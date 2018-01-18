Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Three people were arrested and 68 kg of poppy was seized in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

One person was arrested after a team intercepted a truck at Swankha Morh. Thirty-six kilograms of poppy straw was found in the truck, a police officer said.

The vehicle's driver was arrested.

In Panjtirthi, during checking the police arrested two people and seized 30 kg of poppy from their vehicle, he said.

The matters are being investigated, the official said.

