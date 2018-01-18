violations: JK govt Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said three prime tourist resorts of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley have registered 111 violations of master plan.

In a written reply to a question of PDP's Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi told the Legislative Council that some violations have taken place over the years at Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts in the Kashmir Valley and 52, 44 and 15 violations have been registered respectively.

The Pahalgam Development Authority has demolished 15 illegal constructions raised in violation of master plan and 15 FIRs have been registered against the violators, she said.

The Gulmarg Development Authority has taken action against 44 violators and recovered over 22 acres of prime land from encroachers.

At Sonamarg, 52 violations have been reported with respect to build up areas for construction of hotels and huts and department is on job of examining the issue, she said. PTI AB DK KJ .

